FATHER BAFFLED BY THE DEATH OF HIS SON…

The father of the man shot dead on the compound of the Arima General Hospital is baffled by his murder.

Twenty nine year old Marvin Safe was killed yesterday morning shortly after he arrived for work.

It is reported Mr. Safe had just drove past the security booth at the hospital when a car pulled along side him.

Occupants of that vehicle opened fire hitting Mr. Safe several times.

His father Hugh describes his son as a good boy.

He said, yesterday Marvin never went to jail and never surrounded himself with bad company.

Police recovered several spent shells at the scene of the shooting.

Chief Executive Officer of the north central regional health authority Davlin Thomas yesterday said, even before the killing steps were taken to step up security.

Mr. Thomas also said traumatized colleagues of Mr. Safe will receive whatever help they need to help them deal with this incident.

Mr. Safe was from Manzanilla.