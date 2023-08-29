ENTERTAINER DENYSE PLUMMER REMEMBERED FOR HER TENACITY AND STRENGTH …

Renowned producer and entertainer, John Thomas recalls his most recent work with Denyse Plummer.

The calypsonian turned gospel artiste passed away on Sunday after battling cancer.

Yesterday, Mr. Thomas said he worked with Ms. Plummer on her last concert in May this year.

He said, it was at a meeting to begin planning the concert he was told of her diagnosis.

Mr. Thomas said, her strength and courage were remarkable.

Three weeks ago there were rumours of her death which were doused by her son who then claimed she was at home resting comfortably.

However, this time there is no denial, Denyse Plumber passed away at the age of 69.

In a post on her Facebook page on Sunday evening her family confirmed her death, describing her as a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife friend and exemplary example to the younger generation.

The post said, she will live on through her music.

Over the years Denyse Plummer showcased her versatility in performing all genres of music, including pop, reggae, and country songs after landing a job at the Chaconia inn in Maraval.

She went into the calypso arena and excelled winning major titles and awards before she became an acclaimed gospel artiste.

The public relations officer of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation, Rondel Donawa describes the late entertainer as extraordinary.

He said, yesterday the new TUCO executive will discuss ways of honouring Ms. Plummer.

Mr. Donawa said, more will be revealed after discussions with the family of Denyse Plummer.