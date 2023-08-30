SAN FERNANDO PARKADE COMES IN UNDER BUDGET…GOVERNMENT SAYS IT IS A LANDMARK PROJECT…

Attorney General, Faris al Rawi

Government Minister Faris Al Rawi hails the San Fernando parkade as a landmark project under the Dr. Keith Rowley led administration.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faris Al Rawi delivered the feature address at the opening of the facility yesterday.

He spoke on behalf of Prime Minister Rowley, who was originally carded to deliver the address.

Mr. Al Rawi said, the project came in under budget.

The Member of Parliament for San Fernando west told of his vision for the development of the area.

Mr. Al Rawi told of the role of municipal police in treating with crime.

The project was managed by the urban development corporation of Trinidad and Tobago limited.