CHIEF SECRETARY CONSIDERS NEW AIRLINES TO SERVICE AIRBRIDGE…

THA Chief Secretary, Farley Augustine

Yet another call for a return to twenty-four round trip daily flights between Trinidad and Tobago.

This latest plea comes from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Delivering the feature address at a THA town hall meeting on inter island transport at the Mt Irvine Bay Hotel on Tuesday, Mr. Augustine not for the first time stressed the importance of inter-island transport to Tobago.

He believes profit making cannot be used to determine how the air bridge is serviced.

Since assuming office, the Augustine administration has been clamouring for more flights between the islands and longer opening hours for the ANR Robinson International Airport, but without success.

The Chief Secretary believes the time has come for the THA to explore options outside of Caribbean Airlines to move persons between the islands.

According to Mr. Augustine who recently returned from a trip to New York, persons in the diaspora were trying to book flights to come home for Christmas but were reportedly told by CAL that there were no flights available.

He said the THA might have to force government’s hand on this issue.

The town hall meeting comes even as the lone cargo ferry on the sea bridge remains out of service after a fire broke out in engine room number two last Wednesday night shortly after its departure from Scarborough.