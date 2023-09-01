I955 FM


POLICE FIND OF LOCALLY MADE GUNS OF CONCERN TO PRIME MINISTER ROWLEY….

Posted on September 1, 2023 by admin
Prime Minister of T&T, Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime minister Dr. Keith Rowley is very concerned about reports, which suggest that guns are now being manufactured in this country.

On Wednesday during a police exercise in the Caparo district police seized what they called ghost guns allegedly manufactured utilizing 3D printing technology.

Addressing an Independence Day gathering at the police admin building in Port of Spain yesterday, Dr. Rowley expressed the hope that the police would win the war on crime.

Nevertheless Dr. Rowley said, he was pleased with the work of the protective services and said, officers are being given his Government’s full support.

