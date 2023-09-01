FORMER ASSEMBLYMAN WANTS PEACE TALKS BETWEEN LEADRSHIP IN TOBAGO AND THE PRIME MINISTER….

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

A call for a mending of fences between the Chief Secretary and the Prime Minister.

In recent weeks, both office holders have been engaged in a public war of words on a number of issues including a scrapped visit, by the Prime Minister to the Studley Park Quarry. The appointment of a Chief Administrator to the Tobago House of Assembly and the infamous audio gate affair.

However, a former assemblyman believes the apparently strained relationship between Dr. Keith Rowley and Farley Augustine, is not helping Tobago.

Jerry Mc Farline is therefore calling on the Chief Secretary to fix the problems for the betterment of Tobago.

Speaking at a recent town hall meeting on inter island transport Mr Mc Farline recalled how disputes, were handled during his time in the assembly under then chairman Lennox Denoon and former Prime Minister Patrick Manning.

In response Chief Secretary Augustine said, there is still hope.

He added there are issues for both men to discuss.

Nevertheless, he pointed out that cordiality could sometimes be frustrating, adding that it doesn’t always yield the desired response.