NOT ALL SCHOOLS REOPEN ON THIS THE FIRST DAY OF THE NEW TERM….

Students have returned to school at the start of the New Year.

The return brings to an end the long August holiday.

Many of the students are for the first time attending Secondary schools after they wrote the secondary entrance assessment earlier this year

In a message today education minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly had some encouraging words for students and parents.

The Minister also confirms that some schools will remain closed today.

And there may be some inconvenience today because of water problems in central and south Trinidad.

The problems are blamed on an electrical fault at the desalination plant in Point Lisas.

A release from the water and sewerage authority said, on Saturday night customers in some areas have been experiencing low pressures or in some instances no supply.

The electrical problem was reported at approximately 2:00 pm on Saturday.

But in the release, Desalcott, owner and operator of the plant, advised the authority that operations have restarted partially and they are in the process of ramping up to 50% capacity of 20 million gallons per day.

Wasa said, further assessment and repairs would be required to return the facility to full production.

The authority said, it is continuing to liaise with Desalcott regarding the completion of these repair works.