ARMED BANDITS HOLD UP MASSY ST ANNS BRANCH….

A robbery at the St Anns branch of the massy stores.

An undisclosed sum of money in U.S, Barbados, Canadian and Trinidad and Tobago currencies was taken.

The robbery is reported to have taken place yesterday morning.

Two female employees of the supermarket arrived for work at around 6:30am when five men accosted them.

One of the men had an assault rifle another carried a handgun.

They are said, to have ordered the women into the supermarket where one of them was tied up.

The other employee was taken into the office where she was hit several times.

She was ordered to open a safe and the money was taken.

The women’s cell phones were taken by the men before they fled the scene.

The workers were able to free themselves and the Belmont police were called.

The store remained closed for the day.

At a news conference yesterday opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal referred to the incident.

He was also critical of the Independence Day toast to the nation, delivered by the Police Commissioner and the Prime Minister last Thursday.

Dr Moonilal said, yesterday the Commissioner and the Prime Minister’s optimism failed to inspire.

He called on the Commissioner to do better.