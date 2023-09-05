LET US TALK…ANOTHER APPEAL FROM WATSON DUKE TO THE CHIEF SECRETARY…

Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke

Another call from the leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke for talks with the Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

At a news conference yesterday Mr. Duke said, it is time for reconciliation in the interest of Tobago and Tobagonians.

He said, he has written to Mr. Augustine calling for talks.

Mr. Duke said, in his sixth open letter to Mr. Augustine, he is asking for a meeting.

He reminded Mr. Augustine that the principle aim is to better the lives of Tobagonians.

Mr. Duke said, it matters not what Mr. Augustine may have said about him in the past he forgives him.

In September 2022, Mr. Duke resigned as Deputy Chief Secretary after a public spat with Mr. Augustine over funds for a Tobago cultural group in New York.

Soon after, the entire THA executive resigned from the PDP and the Tobago people’s party was launched with Mr. Augustine as interim leader.