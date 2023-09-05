EDUCATION MINISTER SAYS NO SCHOOLS DISRUPTED DUE TO LACK OF WATER IN SOUTH AND CENTRAL TRINIDAD…

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly says, school operations in areas where water was a problem were not disrupted.

Yesterday was the start of the new school term, and there was concern that water woes in parts of central and south Trinidad would have affected the schools.

Education Minister Gadsby Dolly says, a routine system was used to notify WASA of schools, which needed truck borne supplies of water.

She says, when there was issues with Desalcott the routine system kicked in electrical problems, at the desalination plant over the weekend led to a shutdown.

In a release yesterday the desalination company of Trinidad and Tobago said, it was operating at 85% production capacity or 34 million gallons per day.

A release from the Water and Sewerage Authority says, an electrical problem that developed at the facility over the past weekend, affected the water supply to customers in parts of central and south west Trinidad.

Some 250 thousands customers were said to be affected, among them schools which reopened yesterday.

WASA says, it will continue to supplement the supply shortfall by utilizing water, from the Caroni and Navet Water Treatment Plants, as well as the Point Fortin Desalination Plant, while also

ramping up its truck borne water service.

And WASA says, it was able to fulfill the needs of schools for the start of the new school term, which began yesterday.