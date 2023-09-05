I955 FM


POLICE OFFICER BEATEN AND STABBED BREAKING UP A FIGHT IN CUREPE…

Posted on September 5, 2023 by admin

An off duty police officer trying to part a fight at a bar in Curepe was beaten.

The incident occurred last Saturday evening near Bobby’s Bar.

The officer was having a beer at the bar when he saw two Venezuelan nationals being disruptive.

The men were reportedly breaking bottles and shouting at each other.

In his bid to quell the disturbance the officer was wounded, and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Two suspects aged 30 and 31 years old were detained by the police.

