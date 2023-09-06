I955 FM


PRISONER BEATEN TO DEATH AT THE GOLDEN GROVE PRISON

Posted on September 6, 2023 by admin

A prisoner is reportedly beaten to death while in custody.

He has been identified as Kerryn Jerome.

Reports say, the incident took place at the golden grove prison last night.

News Centre Five understands prison and police officers were called into quell the disturbance at the facility.

It is said; when officers arrived they found the body of Mr. Jerome

There were several bruises about his body.

He was taken to a nearby health facility where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing.

