A WARNING FROM THE NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER…

Laventille West MP, Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds tells people along the east coast to stay far away from cocaine, which washes ashore in their communities.

He says people should do what he would do if he stumbled upon cocaine.

Investigations are continuing into the murder of a 31 year old man and the intimidation of residents in some communities along the east coast.

Twenty-one million dollars worth of cocaine was discovered in Guayaguayare last month.

Minister Hinds yesterday said, the drug was unloaded from a vessel.

He said, some went to a private company where responsible people called the police.

The Minister said, not all of the merchandise went to the location and some civilians had access to other parts.