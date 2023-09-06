OPPOSITION REPRESENTATIVES LAMENT WATER WOES…THE PUBLIC UTILITIES MINISTER RESPONDS.

Public Utilities Minister, Marvin Gonsalez

Opposition MPS and United National Congress heads of Regional Corporations are lamenting the impact of the water woes being experienced by people in south and central Trinidad.

The situation is being described as a crisis as the opposition voices say the problem is now affecting school children.

They are even calling for the head of public utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales as they say taps run dry for sometimes weeks at a time.

One voice at the forefront is Member of Parliament for Couva south Rudranath Indarsingh.

MP Inndarsingh says, the ruling PNM continues to make promises to fix the problem, but fails to deliver.

He fears the actions that affected persons may take if WASA fails to deliver.

MP Indarsingh recalls the water riots of march 23rd, 1903.

St. Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen says the situation is putting a strain on already under resourced regional corporations.

They were all speaking at a specially convened media conference of the United National Congress yesterday.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales this morning said the UNC has no moral authority to talk about water.

He said the UNC has been disruptive.

The Minister of Public Utilities says, the water woes being experienced by people in the central and southern regions are nearing an end.

As of yesterday, Minister Gonzales said, Desalcott was operating at 90% capacity.

The Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago supplies 40 million gallons of water per day to the water, and sewerage authority, which redistributes it to hundreds of thousands of customers in the central and southern regions.