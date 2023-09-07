OVERNIGHT DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN ENTERPRISE CHAGUANAS…

Two men are shot and killed in Chaguanas overnight.

So far they have been identified as Barry Boyce and man known only as, Jonsey so far.

Reports say the incident took place at Chrissie Terrace, Enterprise last night.

News Centre Five understands, the two men were walking along the roadway, when they were approached by armed assailants.

The gunmen fired several shots at them before escaping.

Residents heard the explosions and contacted the police.

Lawmen say, when they got to the scene the men were bleeding from gunshot wounds to their heads and upper body.

They died on the spot.

Investigations are continuing.

The Trinidad and Tobago police service has put the murder toll to date at 398.