HOUSING FOR SOCIALLY DISPLACED PERSONS…

Government turns the sod to begin construction of a new five-story facility to house socially displaced persons.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services will allocate $5 million dollars for the first phase of construction in the capital that will host 180 persons.

The new facility will include parking, a hard-court, courtyard, green space and vegetable garden, among other features.

Government says, it will also serve as a refuge for deportees.

Minister Donna Cox says, the assessment Centre will be a new beginning for socially displaced persons and opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity.

Speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says, the new facility will join like facilities in other jurisdictions.

He says, one NGO is already on board with the plan.

He says, a public education campaign will be launched to bring awareness.

Minister Hinds says, the Social Development Ministry will reach out to persons on the streets encouraging them to come to the facility.