A HUGE MANHUNT FOR ESCAPED TERROR SUSPECT…

A huge manhunt is underway for a former British soldier suspected of terrorism offences, after he carried out a daring escape from prison on a food delivery van.

Daniel Abed Khalife, who is 21, was in custody at one of London’s biggest prisons, HMP Wandsworth, awaiting trial accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base.

He’s also accused of working for a hostile state and collecting information useful to an enemy.

It is believed he escaped from the prison kitchen, by strapping himself to the underside of the vehicle that had been delivering food supplies.

The public is advised not to approach him.

UK police counter terrorism command confirmed that UK border points had been put on high alert with checks at airports and ports.

The extra security led to delays at Heathrow airport and the Port of Dover.