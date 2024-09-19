FLOODING AT ST. GEORGES COLLEGE…THE MINISTRY SAYS DON’T BLAME REMEDIAL WORK…

The education ministry says, don’t blame the flood at the St. Georges College in Barataria, on remedial works being carried out.

The ministry yesterday issued a statement, condemning what it called the curious and baseless attempt to conflate an isolated flooding incident, on the repairs to the school’s roof, ceiling and electrical.

There was flooding at the school on Tuesday.

The ministry said, the deeper issue troubling the school is a lack of internal unity as approaches made by various bodies, to assist with infrastructural improvement, have been met with resistance.

Nevertheless teachers at the school are said to have walked out yesterday, after the ministry’s statement.

The teachers and their union are said to be incensed and accusing education minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly of coming after them with a big stick, instead of seeking to address concerns at the school.

At the school yesterday, the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Martin Lum Kim said, members must not be put in the firing line because the ministry is inept.

Just before a planned lunchtime protest at the Barataria School, the education ministry issued its statement.

It said internal issues were preventing the school from its vision of success.

It also said, an investigation had been launched into the disappearance of 80 fans donated to the school.

As such, the ministry said, a school supervisor would now more closely monitor the school.