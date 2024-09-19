I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

TWO DETAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ROBBERY OF MP TERRENCE DEYALSINGH…

Posted on September 19, 2024 by admin
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Police are questioning several people in connection with the robbery of the minister of health, Terrance Deyalsingh.

Reports say, two people have been detained.

On Tuesday afternoon minister Deyalsingh was in his constituency of St. Joseph, when two men put a gun to his head and made off with a bracelet he was wearing at the time.

The minister explained what happened, while on the phone shortly after the robbery.

Now, via Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin, the police are condemning what happened.

She said, the matter would be solved.

The incident has triggered comments on social media and elsewhere.

Many say, the fact that a government minister has now become a victim of crime, this should be a wake up call.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *