TWO DETAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ROBBERY OF MP TERRENCE DEYALSINGH…

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Police are questioning several people in connection with the robbery of the minister of health, Terrance Deyalsingh.

Reports say, two people have been detained.

On Tuesday afternoon minister Deyalsingh was in his constituency of St. Joseph, when two men put a gun to his head and made off with a bracelet he was wearing at the time.

The minister explained what happened, while on the phone shortly after the robbery.

Now, via Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin, the police are condemning what happened.

She said, the matter would be solved.

The incident has triggered comments on social media and elsewhere.

Many say, the fact that a government minister has now become a victim of crime, this should be a wake up call.