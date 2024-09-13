MORE FOCUS NEEDED INTO THE COMMUNITIES IN T&T…

A former minister of Social Development says, there is dire need to focus on communities across the country.

Verna St. Rose Greaves says, such action would solve many of the issues facing society.

She believes this is the answer to most if not all of the problems are focusing on communities.

Mrs. St. Rose Greaves questions, who in authority is really listening to the people.

Mrs. St. Rose Greaves says, those in authority only pay attention in times of crisis.

She referred to the murders of a father and his five-year-old daughter, in Moruga.

She also pointed to the deaths of a mother and her two children, in Tobago.

She was speaking on the 95 mandates on i95.5fm this morning.