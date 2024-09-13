PERSONS BELOW THE AGE OF 20 CONTINUE TO MAKE UP THE NUMBER OF DENGUE CASES…

The number of dengue fever related deaths now stands at, 16.

Up to yesterday’s date there were 1,387, lab confirmed infections.

The update comes from the Ministry of Health.

Earlier today at a news conference, Dr. Avery Hinds said, the month of July saw the largest number of new infections.

So far this month there are 424 new cases of the disease.

According to Dr. Hinds, the ministry has also taken note of the ages of persons contracting dengue fever.

It was also revealed that for the year, the Ministry of Health issued 994 notices to residents in the various areas, warning of the need to get rid of mosquito breeding sites.