A GRUESOME DISCOVERY OF A WOMAN & HER TWO CHILDREN IN A WATER TANK IN TOBAGO…

Police are now probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths of, Sarah Smith and her two children.
Their bodies were found inside a decommissioned water tank, in Parlatuvier, Tobago.
The woman was originally from Santa Cruz.
Reports are saying the discovery was made yesterday afternoon.
Ms. Smith was 34 years old and her children are 18-month-old Phoenix Smith and 3-year-old Genuine Smith.
