11 YEAR OLD BOY HOSPITALISED AFTER ATTACK AND ROBBERY IN WOODBROOK…

An 11-year-old boy had to be taken for medical treatment after he was assaulted during a robbery, in Woodbrook.

The boy told police at around 3.15 p.m., on Monday, he was at Tragarete Road, standing in front of the Woodbrook Health Centre, when he flagged down a car to go into Port Of Spain.

He said, as he was about to get into the car, two men approached, both wearing black clothing and black ski masks.

The suspects pushed the boy to the ground, causing his head to hit the pavement.

One of the men then took, 27 dollars cash from his left pants pocket.

They then announced a hold-up, and demanded cash from the other occupants of the vehicle.

The suspects then fled the scene.