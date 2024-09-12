IMPORTANCE OF LITERACY IN T&T…

The Corporate Communications Manager of the National Library and Information System is stressing, the importance of literacy in the society.

Debbie Goodman shares her views in light of International Literacy Day celebrated on Sunday, under the theme promoting multilingual education: literacy for mutual understanding and peace.

Ms. Goodman lamented, how a lack of literacy negatively impacts on an individual.

On the contrary, she said being able to read and write puts persons at an advantage as they interact with others and systems in society.

She shared some of the ways NALIS, is seeking to raise awareness including a reading campaign at libraries across the country.

Ms. Goodman said, the goal of the initiative is for children to interact with the parliamentarians, they see on television as a motivational tool to encourage them in reading.

