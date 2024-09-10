I955 FM


TOBAGO TO GET A WATER TREATMENT PLANT TO SERVICE HUNDREDS ON THE SISTER ISLE…

September 10, 2024
Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales

A water treatment plant is to be established in the eastern district of, Tobago.

The Ministry of Public Utilities says, over 17 thousand residents will benefit from what it describes as the largest facility of this nature.

A release says, the establishment of the Goldsborough Water Treatment Plant will directly impact several areas.

Among them are Roxborough, Belle Garden, Goodwood, Pembroke and Glarmorgan, with communities like Betsy’s Hope and Studley Park also benefitting.

