AN ERROR IN THE PROMOTION OF SEVERAL POLICE OFFICERS STILL BEFORE THE COURTS…

The court is still to adjudicate on the matter of 29 police officers, promoted in error.

Last year, a computer glitch was said to be responsible for the erroneous promotion of 29 officers, and the non-promotion of over 30 officers.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher apologised for what she described as, an anomaly with promises to rectify the issue.

The matter was taken to court.

The issue was raised in the upper house yesterday, by opposition Senator Wade Mark.

National security minister, Fitzgerald Hinds, described the legal issues involved as complex.

He said, the matter was yet to be decided.

However, he informed the house that 34 officers, who were denied promotion as a result of the same glitch, were promoted.

Senator mark wanted to know more.

A number of officers have taken legal action against their Commissioner, over the issue.