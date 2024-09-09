A DEPORTATION ORDER FOR CHRIS MUST LIST…

Canadian Chris Hughes known as Chris “must” List is now fighting deportation from this country.

His lawyer Gerald Ramdeen says, an appeal has been filed and will be heard this morning.

Last Saturday the Canadian youtuber was held by police for a second time in a matter of days and taken to the Immigration Detention Centre in Aripo.

He was held and released earlier last week.

Speaking with Newscentre five this morning, Mr. Ramdeen said his client does not wish to be deported.

He said given that Mr. Hughes entered the country legally, there are no grounds for his deportation.

It said in part Chris Hughes’ entry for judicial purposes must be acknowledged and respected under the law, without subjecting him to immigration restrictions that apply to other categories of entrants.

It said, the bail order places no restrictions on Mr. Hughes’ ability to work.

The family says, Trinidad and Tobago law typically prohibits employment for visitors or non-citizens entering the country under visas that do not permit work.

However they say, Mr. Hughes’ entry is not for employment; it’s for fulfilling a legal obligation.