MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF BROTHER & SISTER…

A man from new grant is expected to appear in court today charged with the double killing of brother and sister, Kervon and Shenelle Singh.

The 33-year-old suspect was charged yesterday, after detectives of the homicide bureau of region three received instructions from the office of the director of public prosecutions.

The suspect was detained by an off-duty police officer last Thursday morning, at his home on Naggee Road, Hindustan.

He was taken into custody at the tableland police station, hours after the cutlass attack on 21 year old Kervon and 16 year old Shenelle Singh .

Shenelle’s body was found on the roadway with multiple chop wounds, to the left side of her face.

There was a blood trail from her body leading to the suspect’s wooden house, approximately ten feet away from where the body of her brother, Kervon, was found.

There were also multiple chop wounds on his neck, on a couch on the porch.

The suspect allegedly eluded police capture on Wednesday night.

The siblings resided in Mayaro, and about a year ago Kervon, a security officer employed with Amalgamated Security Services Ltd, began renting an apartment on Naggee Road.