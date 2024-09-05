MURDER IN ST.JAMES MEDICAL COMPLEX…

Members of staff at the St. James Medical Complex are said, to be in shock following the murder of Jamal Watts.

He was shot while on his job yesterday morning.

Reports say, gunshots rang out at around 10:30am.

Mr. Watts was said to be, on top of a ride-on mower cutting the grass on a field, at the back of the hospital.

A Hyundai Elantra stopped nearby.

A man got out of the care with a gun and opened fire on Mr. Watts.

The gunman got back into the vehicle, which sped off out of the compound.

Employees heard the shots and some ran for cover.

They later found Mr. Watts bleeding and took him to the accident and emergency section where he was pronounced dead.