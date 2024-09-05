SIX KILLED OVERNIGHT…

Six people are killed in Champ Fleurs, Icacos and Princes Town.

In the latest incident the identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

We are told the incident took place in Champ Fleurs just after 6 o’clock, this morning.

Residents in the area say, they heard several explosions coming from an abandoned house.

The body of a man was found bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the scene.

The man was pronounced dead.

In Icacos, details are still sketchy but we are told five people were shot on a beach this morning.

Three of them died and two are wounded.

Also in new grant a brother and sister are fatally chopped.

Their identities have not yet been released.

We are told, that the incident took place in the new grant area some time last night.

Police are said, to be investigating these latest gun crimes.