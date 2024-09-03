ALL SCHOOLS OPENED YESTERDAY SAYS MINISTRY OF EDUCATION…

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly

The Ministry of Education says, all schools were opened across the country.

A media release from the ministry says, 144 government and government assisted early childhood care and education centers, 57 Servol ECCE Centres, 125 secondary schools in Trinidad were prepared to welcome children in the classrooms.

The ministry says, school principals and teachers returned to their respective schools last week as they sought to finalize arrangements, and ensure a smooth transition for students on their first day.

On day, one of the new academic year yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association was not entirely pleased with a range of problems.

According to TTUTA’s President Martin Lum-Kin, the re-opening of some schools was affected.

Speaking with newscentre fve yesterday, Mr. Lum-Kin singled out the Mt. Hope Secondary School saying, the institution is being treated with scant courtesy.

A group of parents of students attending Mt. Hope Secondary School, staged a protest there are a number of structural issues plaguing the buildings on the compound.

The parents said, their pleas for the problems to be fixed have not been bearing fruit.

They claimed nothing was done at the school during the vacation period.

Interim president of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association Merrell Rodney and Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association were part of the demonstration.

Mr. Rodney said, the school’s ceilings and classroom furniture are infested with woodlice, and that the occupational safety and health administration had blocked off part of the school, because it’s a health hazard.

He said, students were in danger of being electrocuted in the industrial arts block, because loose wires were exposed in those classrooms, which also had the tendency to flood.

Mr. Lum- Kin also noted, that additional reports suggest severe problems at several other schools.