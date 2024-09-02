PASSENGERS MUST PRESENT IDENTIFICATION ON WATER TAXI SERVICE…

With immediate effect, passengers on the water taxi service will have to present their identification documents, in order to sail on the vessels.

According to the shipping (local passenger ship safety) (amendment) regulations, 2024, the service must now provide the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard with a list of all passengers and crew before each sailing.

The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited confirmed the change via a media release on the weekend.

The company said, this new requirement will help to ensure there is an accurate record of everyone on board, especially in emergencies.

According to the new regulations, a customer service representative will record the names of all passengers before they board.

Passengers over 16 years old, must show a valid government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s permit, national id, or passport.

Those under 16 must travel with an adult.

Boarding will close 10 minutes before departure.

NIDCO said, to avoid delays, passengers should arrive early.