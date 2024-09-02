NEW SCHOOL TERM BEGINS TODAY WITH CONCERNS ABOUT READINESS…

The nation’s children are at, the start of the first day of the new school year, ending two months vacation.

Many of the children are going into some schools for the first time.

Over the past days, there have been concerns from education stakeholders about the state of readiness.

Yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association President said, teachers are ready but some schools are not.

Martin Lum Kin said, there is some uncertainty.

Mister Lum Kin said, officials of the union would be closely monitoring what happens today.

There have been some assurances from the Minister of Education, Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly.

Mr. Lum Kin feels there is a money problem at the ministry.

The TTUTA president has a suggestion

In Tobago, TTUTA’s officer Brandon Roberts says, his union is ready to shut down schools if it becomes necessary.

He said, yesterday health and safety concerns are very present.

Mr. Roberts said, any breaches teachers in Tobago would be guided accordingly.

He claimed, a number of issues remain outstanding at some schools on the island.