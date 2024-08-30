THREE HELD FOR DEMANDING MONEY BY MENACE…

Three persons are now in police custody in connection with several reports of, demanding money by menace.

The Trinidad and Tobago police service says, officers of the north central division detained the trio during an operation on Wednesday.

A statement from the TTPS notes that the group of suspects, a 39-year-old of Santa Cruz, a 33-year-old of St. Joseph and 26- year-old of Valsayn were detained following weeks of investigations and surveillance.

According to the TTPS officers found that the men were demanding money by menace, spanning several months and had over a dozen victims.

The TTPS says, they had collected over $200,000 in cash.

The TTPS is urging victims of this type of crime to make a report to their district police station, for an investigation to be launched.

The intelligence-led operation included officers of the cyber crime unit and the central division’s gang unit.