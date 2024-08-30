GENDER AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT MINISTER SLAMS JUDICIARY AND ITS ROLE IN CRIME…

The judiciary’s handling of bail is slammed by Gender and Child Affairs Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy.

Addressing a group of women at an expo in Chaguanas on Tuesday, the minister commented on the killing of five-year-old Anika Guerra and her father Enrico.

Both were laid to rest on Wednesday.

The minister expressed her concerns about the judiciary’s handling of some matters.

Minister Webster-Roy said, there are ample opportunities for young people to stay off the streets.

She advised the group to embark on an influencing campaign, to help save the children of the country.