PRIME MINISTER DEFENDS POLICE…HE TELLS CRIMINALS DO NOT OPEN FIRE ON OFFICERS

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley responds to the number of fatal police shootings for the year, he warns people not to shoot at officers.

Dr. Rowley says, the number of fatal police shootings shows that criminals are prepared to engage law enforcement officers.

Over 20 people have been killed during reported shootouts with officers for the year so far.

Dr. Keith Rowley says, it seems as though the intention of the criminals is to shoot their way out of any situation with the police.

He says, the number can only decline when the criminal elements desist from engaging officers in gun battles.

Questioned by reporter on officers wearing the body cameras, Dr. Rowley said, not all of them are required to be given the device.

Dr. Rowley was speaking at the post cabinet news conference yesterday.