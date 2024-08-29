16 YEAR OLD ALIYAH SANTO SHOT DEAD IN WALLERFIELD…POLICE ARE PROBING THE CIRCUMSTANCES…

Conflicting reports on the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of, 16-year-old Aliyah Santo.

Aliyah Santo was fatally shot on Tuesday night.

Police say, they were summoned to the Arima health facility at around 11:40 pm after being told by officials there, that a young lady had been brought in suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to initial reports, Aliyah was in the company of two people at her neighbour’s Antigua Road Wallerfield house, when they heard the front door open.

She is reported to have gone to investigate and was met at the bedroom door by a man with a gun.

The man reportedly fired one shot, and then ran out of the house.

One of the two boys explained to the police, after they heard the explosion they found Aliyah on the ground.

One spent nine-millimeter shell was recovered at the scene.

Another report is suggesting that one of the boys in the house was playing with a gun when it went off, hitting Aliyah in the left side of her chest.

Aliyah was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, soon after arrival.