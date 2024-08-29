A SINGLE COFFIN FOR FATHER & DAUGHTER ENRICO AND ANIKA GUERRA…

Father and daughter killed by a gunman at their Moruga business place, have been laid to rest in one coffin.

Yesterday, scores of people attended the funeral for Enrico Guerra and his five-year-old daughter Anika.

A transparent glass covered the top of the casket, as hundreds of mourners viewed their bodies.

During the service outside their home at, Poui Road, St Mary’s Village, Moruga.

Both father and daughter were killed during an incident at the family’s mini mart, on August 20th.

Mr. Guerra was shot multiple times and died inside the business place.

Anika was hit five times.

She died at the Princes Town district health facility.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said, the shooting of the five year old cannot be explained.

Dr. Rowley admitted the incident saddened him.

A third person survived the shooting.

At the funeral yesterday, Enrico Guerra’s mother and Anika’s grandmother, Hesper Ali-Darsoo, questioned why she had to watch her son arrive in a hearse.

She described the shooter as an evil-minded person and an animal.

Ms. Ali Darsoo insisted, her son and his family were not involved in any gangster situations.

Others paid tribute to Anika and her father during the service.

The bodies of Enrico and Anika Guerra were ­interred yesterday, at the Rochard Douglas Road ­public cemetery.