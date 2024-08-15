TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO READY FOR MPOX SAYS HEALTH MINISTER…

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says, there are no monkey pox cases in Trinidad and Tobago at this time.

However should there be a case the country has the vaccines, to treat with it.

For the second time in as many years the World Health Organization, has declared a global public health emergency in response to its spread.

While still mainly in Africa, many countries are seeing increasing cases.

Minister Deyalsingh says, the state is ready.

In a recorded message yesterday the minister said, he is concerned about the declaration.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the mpox outbreak in parts of Africa, a public health emergency of international concern.

The highly contagious disease – formerly known as “monkey pox” – has killed at least 450 people, during an initial outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It has now spread across parts of central and east Africa, and scientists are concerned about how fast a new variant of the disease is spreading, and its high fatality rate.

Who chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying.

