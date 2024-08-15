SEEK HELP BEFORE ITS TOO LATE…FROM A LEADING PSYCHOLOGIST…

Another call for women in abusive situations to get help.

This advice comes from clinical psychologist and UWI lecturer Dr. Katija Khan.

Dr. Khan, who is also director on the board of directors for the coalition against domestic violence, gives this advice in light of the recent murder of Kiefer Wilson by her ex boyfriend.

According to reports, Ms. Wilson was ran over and killed by a car driven by an ex-boyfriend, after she was struck with a wheel spanner on Tuesday night.

She attempted to run away following the attack with the spanner, but the perpetrator pursued her in his car and slammed the vehicle into her.

She died at the scene.

Today, Dr. Khan is urging women in abusive situations to seek help, before it is too late.

She says, abusers may not always be easy to spot at first instance.

Dr. Khan says, there is need for a supportive society, rather than one that scrutinizes victims of abuse.

