I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

DENGUE CONTINUES TO CLIMB…

Posted on August 14, 2024 by admin

Dengue fever cases in Trinidad and Tobago are climbing.

There have been eight deaths this year.

Minister of health Terrence Deyalsingh has said, there is a 300 percent increases in cases worldwide.

At a news conference yesterday, the minister brought the nation up to date on the numbers.

Health officials are again pleading with members of the public, to get rid of breeding spaces.

Workers from the insect sector control division have visited over, ten thousand seven hundred homes.

Minister Deyalsingh said, his ministry is getting ready for increase cases.

The minister assured there is no shortage of manpower to deal with this, expected increase in the public health sector.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *