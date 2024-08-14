DENGUE CONTINUES TO CLIMB…

Dengue fever cases in Trinidad and Tobago are climbing.

There have been eight deaths this year.

Minister of health Terrence Deyalsingh has said, there is a 300 percent increases in cases worldwide.

At a news conference yesterday, the minister brought the nation up to date on the numbers.

Health officials are again pleading with members of the public, to get rid of breeding spaces.

Workers from the insect sector control division have visited over, ten thousand seven hundred homes.

Minister Deyalsingh said, his ministry is getting ready for increase cases.

The minister assured there is no shortage of manpower to deal with this, expected increase in the public health sector.