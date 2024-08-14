SOLDIER CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF TRUCK DRIVER, NEIL BALLAI IS GRANTED BAIL…

A soldier is granted bail when he appears before a master of the court charged in the death of truck driver, Neil Ballai.

The soldier’s name is Jalani Mapp.

He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic accident, failing to render assistance after an accident and driving without a certificate of insurance.

Mr. Mapp was not called upon to enter a plea.

Mr. Ballai was 55 years old.

He died on March 28th when the kiss bakery van he was driving was rear-ended by a, black Hyundai Ioniq car near the Ato Boldon stadium on the Solomon Hochoy highway.

The driver of the Ioniq is said to have sped off

Mr. Ballai died at the scene of the accident.

Another passenger in the truck sustained injuries in the incident, and was hospitalized.