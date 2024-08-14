THREE BOYS REPORTED MISSING FROM MARVAL FACILITY RETURNED…

The boys from the Rainbow Rescue home in Maraval are back in safe care.

All three boys were reported missing from the home, just over one week ago.

Last evening, the children’s authority said the boys are safe.

Two of the three boys, 13 year old Aiden Chance and 14 year Old Zion Matthews, turned up at the office of the all people’s party on Monday morning.

The third boy, 15-year-old Navindra Mahabir is also with the authority.

They fled the home just over a week ago.

The authority’s director Sheldon Cyrus says, the safe return of the boys is yet another indication of the authority’s principle that, child protection is everybody’s business.

Mr. Cyrus says, as part of the authority’s process the children will receive the relevant medical and psychosocial interventions, to address any trauma they may have experienced.

The authority also says, it has started its investigations to determine how the boys, were able to leave Rainbow Rescue.

Yesterday, political leader of the APP, Kezel Jackson was critical of the children’s authority.

The two boys were in her care for a few hours after they were located.

She said she had tried to contact the authority since 1 p.m.

On Monday when the children showed up at her office ,and spent hours trying to reach officials.