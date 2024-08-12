I955 FM


49 VENEZUELAN NATIONALS HELD BY OFFICIALS FOR ILLEGAL ENTRY…

Posted on August 12, 2024

Forty-nine Venezuelans have been held for illegal entry into Trinidad and Tobago.

The group was held between eleven pm on Saturday and six a.m. yesterday, during an operation conducted by the immigration investigations unit, immigration division, IATF and CID task force.

The 49 Venezuelans comprised 41 females and eight males.

Police officers are said, to have conducted searches at multiple locations across the central division.

Police say, the Venezuelans are to be transferred to the immigration detention centre in Aripo for further processing.

