21 YEAR OLD WOMAN & 17 YEAR OLD MALE AMONG THREE ALLEGED GANG MEMBERS SHOT DEAD BY POLICE…

One woman and a teenager are among three people shot and killed by police.

Police say, the three were members of the resistance gang.

They died after a reported shootout, with police during the early hours of yesterday.

The trio has been identified as Amir Bissoon alias “PA”, Jodi Barath alias “Gia and Joseph Ramjit.

Gia was 21 years old and the mother of one.

Amir “pa” Bissoon was 17 year old.

Reports say, they were shot along the Caroni Savannah road in the vicinity of the cremation site at around 4:40am.

Newscentre five understands the officers were on patrol, proceeding in an easterly direction when information was received about a white Nissan Almera.

The TTPS says, officers saw the vehicle heading east along the Caroni Savannah road at high speed.

The officers attempted to stop the car, but it collided with the marked police vehicle.

Police say, they were shot at and two officers responded.

The three suspects were hit.

In the driver’s seat of the white Nissan Almera was Mr. Bissoon a known member of the resistance gang.

Ms. Barath was seated in the front passenger seat.

In the left rear passenger seat was Mr. Ramjit, also affiliated with the resistance gang.

One black pistol was reportedly seen on the driver’s side, of the white Nissan Almera.

All three were conveyed to the Eric Williams medical sciences complex and were pronounced dead on arrival.