DOCTOR SHOT IN ARGYLE TOBAGO…

Posted on August 9, 2024 by admin

Dr. Iana Parisienne-James is Tobago’s latest shooting victim.

The young doctor was shot last evening outside a supermarket in Argyle.

This latest gun attack came hours after crime talks led by the Chief Secretary, Farley Augustine.

