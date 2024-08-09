DOCTOR SHOT IN ARGYLE TOBAGO…

Dr. Iana Parisienne-James is Tobago’s latest shooting victim.
The young doctor was shot last evening outside a supermarket in Argyle.
This latest gun attack came hours after crime talks led by the Chief Secretary, Farley Augustine.
