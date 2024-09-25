PROBE MY SONS DEATH SAYS JULES SANDY AFTER EIGHT YEAR OLD KADEN DROWNS IN CHAGUARAMAS…

The father of an eight-year-old boy, who drowned during a boating trip in Chaguaramas, wants a full investigation into the incident.

Kaden Sandy’s father Jules Sandy wants answers as to how his son died.

Police say at around 7:15 pm last Sunday five occupants, including Kaden Sandy, and his mother were aboard a fishing boat called the perseverance.

At the time the vessel was located two miles off Centipede Island, Chaguaramas, and tied to it was another small vessel, which was being towed by the operator of the perseverance.

Police were told that during the journey the towrope snapped and, as a result, the vessel collided with the perseverance, which caused all five occupants, including the little boy, to fall overboard.

A nearby privately owned vessel came to their aid and four of the five were taken out of the water and transported to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) headquarters in Staubles Bay.

However the boy was not seen.

While at Staubles Bay, the four rescued people including Kaden’s mother told officers he had not been seen while they were being rescued earlier.

The boy was reportedly trapped below the overturned pirogue and is believed to have drowned.

The Coast Guard was able to retrieve his body and take it back to shore, where Kaden was pronounced dead at Staubles Bay.