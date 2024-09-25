I955 FM


GOVERNMENT SENATOR ACCUSED OF DOMESTIC ABUSE…

Posted on September 25, 2024 by admin

Government Senator Laurel Lezama Lee Sing seeks to defend her character and reputation after; her husband Daren Lee Sing accused her of domestic violence.

The court has granted an interim protection order against the senator and People’s National Movement Education officer.

Via her lawyers Mrs. Lezama Lee Sing categorically denies she is capable of such a horrendous act, as accused by her husband.

The order was made last Thursday by master Alana Jameson after Mrs. Lezama Lee Sing’s husband, filed an application on September 11th.

