SHOTS FIRED NEAR A PRE-SCHOOL…

The search is on for the men who fired fatal shots near a pre-school in, Morvant.

Three people were killed yesterday morning.

Apart from the killings three others were wounded, including a 4-year student.

Gerald Caliste was shot and killed outside Roxanne’s Learning and Childcare Centre, just after 8am yesterday.

During the assault, three other people became collateral casualties, among them 4 year old Dimitri Berkley, 48 year old Adina Jackson and Joseph Coulen sustained bullets wounds.

Head of the North Eastern Division Senior Supt Mervyn Edwards outlined the disturbing details and sequence of events.

He linked the incident to gang activity.

Snr. Supt. Edwards told news Centre Five the TTPS and various stakeholders are now engaged in psycho-social support services for the victims and their families.

The Snr. Supt also had some advice for the criminal element.

Senior superintendent Edwards was speaking with news Centre Five via a what’s app voice note yesterday.

A manhunt is underway for the perpetrators.