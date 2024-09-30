IT IS BUDGET DAY IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO THE FINANCE MINISTER WILL DELIVER THE PACKAGE THIS AFTERNOON…

Government is to present its 10th consecutive national budget in the parliament today

It is finance minister Colm Imbert’s tenth budget as well.

This fiscal year 2025 will also be one that will include a general election, as August 2025 will mark the end of the five-year period since the People’s National Movement government was returned to office.

Many analysts and financial experts have in the past days said, it is hardly like this will be an election budget carrying incentives and promises.

A few days ago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley told members of the public, would have to hold the fort for a few more years due to the uncertainty of the energy industry.

Dr. Rowley said, the period between now and 2027, second quarter will be one of difficulty for the people, because the current levels at which there is production and the market situation, should cause everyone to be responsible.

The fiscal package will be presented at 1:30pm.